Ellie Warner of Gogglebox has been left heartbroken by Andy Michael’s death at the age of 61.

Ellie Warner of Gogglebox has led tributes to Andy Michael, who died at the age of 61.

When the iconic Channel 4 show first aired in 2013, Andy was a part of the original cast.

Andy died today after a brief illness, according to a statement provided by the network and show producers Studio Lambert on behalf of his family.

The retired hotelier was described as a “much-loved and respected member of the Gogglebox family” who will be “deeply missed,” according to the statement.

And tributes from fellow Gogglebox stars have been pouring in. Ellie Warner wrote on her Instagram stories that she was “heartbroken for the Michael family.” At this difficult moment, our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

The Malones, who sent a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“So very sorry to learn of Andy’s passing,” the post added. Carolyne, his children, relatives, and friends, please accept my heartfelt sympathies. All of you are blessed by God. Andy xxxx, rest in peace. xx” by The Malones

Pete and Sophie Sandiford, stars of Gogglebox, also paid tribute to Andy on Twitter.

“Rest in peace Andy,” they tweeted, quoting a statement from the official Channel 4 Gogglebox account.

The Michael family left the show in 2014 to run for Ukip in the general election, but they returned in subsequent episodes after he lost the Hastings and Rye seat.

Andy was characterized as a loving husband of Carolyne and an adored father of Katy, Alex, Pascal, and Louis, according to the statement.

The family has also requested privacy during this difficult time, according to the statement.