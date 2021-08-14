Ellie Warner of Gogglebox gets an inside look at the new Leeds home she’s refurbishing.

Ellie Warner’s new home in Leeds has been given a sneak peek by Gogglebox box lovers.

The hairdresser and her long-term partner Nat recently purchased a home together.

The pair has opted to completely renovate a 1930s semi-detached property, starting from the ground up.

Ellie has shared a few posts with her 42,000 Instagram followers on a separate Instagram account, @throughmykeyhole.

Ellie, 28, recently shared a photo of her newly refurbished front room with colourful wallpaper.

Ellie is known for her unusual love of color, which includes her ever-changing and extreme hair styles, and she hasn’t held back in her interior design choices, according to LeedsLive.

She chose a classic wallpaper for a feature wall, which she contrasted with dark blue walls and bright orange floor-to-ceiling radiators.

People felt she was crazy for making such a bold move, but her strong eye for detail appears to have paid off, as fans drool about the star’s interiors.

“Lil sneaky peak into my living space, things are starting to take shape now and hopefully I’ll have a fully functional living room by tomorrow night,” the caption read.

“I can’t wait to show it off in all its splendor, the radiators, the paper, the blue… everyone thought I was crazy when I said I was getting bright orange radiators, but how effing cool are they?!?”

Ellie told her followers where she got the goods in her home: “My paper is from @grahamandbrown’s limited edition charity collection, which I bought in January before I’d even moved.”

“The color on the walls is called blue ridge mist and it’s from @valsparpaintuk. I had it color matched so it’s the exact same blue as the blue in the paper.

“My incredibly sexy radiators are from @cnmonlineuk. The previous radiator was beneath the window, and it was just a bog standard radiator that I was going to paint to match the walls, but then I thought I wanted to make a.”

