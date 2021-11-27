Ellie Warner from Gogglebox has a “chip on her shoulder.”

In an Instagram post, one of the nation’s favorite couch-based TV critics appeared to be having a good time.

Ellie had a single French fry balanced on her shoulder while posing and smiling brightly for the camera.

“Some people claim I have a chip on my shoulder, but I’d have to disagree,” she said in the message, which was accompanied by smiling face emojis.

The 29-year-old looked stunning in a leopard print dress with a bold red lip. Her make-up and hair were immaculate.

As some of her 377,000 followers commented, they enjoyed that her wit extended beyond the Channel 4 show.

“So amusing, and you look fab xxx,” one user commented.

“Haha good one Ellie,” Maureen replied, her face lit up with laughter.

“Still looking fantastic with a chip on yer shoulder,” another user commented.

With some love heart emojis, her sister, Izzi, who also appears on Gogglebox, said: “Stunning…chip included.”