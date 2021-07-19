Ellie Threlkeld of the Originals is pumped for The Hundred’s long-awaited curtain-raiser.

The Hundred’s curtain-raiser on Wednesday should be fantastic if good things truly do come to those who wait.

It’s almost here, after all the cringeworthy gimmicks and contradictory announcements, through the interminable rows between two opposing viewpoints, both with their merits, but both utterly entrenched by the time the inaugural draft in October 2019 rolled around, through 2020 and all that, resulting in the inevitable postponement of the first tournament…

The Manchester Originals women’s team will take on the Oval Invincibles in the opening game. The squad names may be unfamiliar at first, but we’ll get used to them; the increased attention on the women’s game isn’t a gimmick, and it’s far from cringeworthy.

Ellie Threlkeld, a proud Rainford CC product who was confirmed earlier this year as one of the first cohort of women to be handed full-time domestic contracts, will be among those taking the field in Originals black.

South African batters Mignon du Preez and Lizelle Lee, Indian all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur, England seamer Kate Cross, and spinner Sophie Ecclestone are among the 22-year-old's peers.

She’s obviously eager to get out there.

She told The Washington Newsday, “I’m not sure where the time has gone; it feels like this season has flown by.”

“But it’s been a long time coming, and all the girls are quite eager to get started.

“Mignon and Lizelle are fantastic additions to the team, and Harman seemed to have found her stride in the internationals versus England, so it’s nice to have her on board as well.

“Having them in and around the group will be fantastic because it will give me the opportunity to learn from and play with some of the finest players in the world.”

“Having the first game as a women’s game is a major statement from the ECB, and to be involved in that is going to be extremely special,” she added.

“It’s a significant statement – and the fact that all the other games are double-headers is fantastic for us, as is playing on decent venues and being treated equally with the men.

“The entire competition appears to be fantastic.”

