Ellie Threlkeld of Rainford has been selected for England’s A squad to travel Australia.

Ellie Threlkeld of Rainford has been called up to the England A squad for their upcoming tour of Australia.

Between January 26 and February 11, the wicketkeeper will join her NW Thunder and Manchester Originals teammate Emma Lamb in a 12-player side that will play three T20s and three 50-over games against Australia A.

It’ll be the first time a women’s A team has toured with the senior team, with whom they’ll play two three-day warm-up games before the Women’s Ashes Test in Canberra.

Threlkeld, 23, was an ever-present for both Thunder and the Originals in their numerous events this summer, stunning a national TV audience with some brilliant glovework during the Hundred. She was already one of the first group of women’s domestic pros.

Following the Ashes trip, England will defend their World Cup title in March and April in New Zealand.

Two other Thunder/Originals players, seamer Kate Cross and left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone, are in the senior team for the tour of Australia.