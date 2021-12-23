Ellie Threlkeld keeps her eye on the ball ahead of England’s A side’s ‘exciting’ tour of Australia.

You could be forgiven for believing that a few English players would rather to be anywhere else in the world right now than Australia.

That won’t be the case for at least one of the people going out next month.

Ellie Threlkeld, a St Helens-born rising star in English wicketkeeping, will travel to Australia with the senior team to reclaim the urn from the old foe for the first time since 2013/14.

It’s just reward for the 23-year-year old’s of improvement, which has seen her become part of the English women’s game’s first ever domestic professional cohort, as well as producing some eye-catching glovework for Manchester Originals in the Hundred and NW Thunder in the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

She and the other members of the two squads will leave shortly after the New Year to acclimate and quarantine before the action begins in late January.

Threlkeld added, “I’ve never been to Australia before.” “I’ve always wanted to go, and I was planning on going this winter to play for a team out there for six months, but Covid made that impossible.”

“However, it’s even better that I’ve been chosen to represent England.”

These days, a lot may happen in a short period of time. Threlkeld, who plays for Rainford in the Love Lane Liverpool Competition when other responsibilities allow, had knew she was in with a chance when she was originally summoned to join a group of 17 at Loughborough to prepare for the tour in early November.

“I’d known for a while that the tour was going on and that I could be up for selection – these last few weeks have been hard work, so I was made up when I finally got that call to say I was going,” she continued.

Threlkeld and her colleagues will help Heather Knight’s senior squad prepare for their multi-format Ashes series with a pair of three-day warm-up matches, in addition to facing Australia’s A side in three T20s in Canberra and three 50-over games in Sydney and Adelaide.

