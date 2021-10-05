Ellie Robinson, a paralympic swimmer, has announced her retirement from the sport.

Ellie Robinson, a paralympic swimmer, has declared her retirement from the sport.

At the age of 15, Robinson won gold and bronze medals at the Paralympic Games in Rio.

She placed fifth in the butterfly final in Tokyo this year and gave a memorable poolside interview about the recurring hip condition she had to fight simply to compete.

“Where do I begin?” the 20-year-old said in a statement released by British Swimming. Let me just say that swimming has been a great help to me.

“Your door will never be locked, even if it is closing. I’ll be looking through the window to admire the beauty behind you for the rest of my life.

“We haven’t always gotten along. We’ve had numerous clashes, but when we’re swimming, I can joyfully extend a hand and say, “Thank you.” In the end, it was all part of your plan. I should never have had any doubts about you.”

“It has been a pleasure to play a part in Ellie’s career over the past six years and watch on at all she has done, beginning with a British record-setting display at the National Paralympic Day event in London back in 2015,” British Para-Swimming national performance director Chris Furber said.

“There is no doubt that her performances at two Paralympic Games and other important international competitions have aided in the promotion of para-swimming and the overall reputation of para-sport.

“We wish Ellie Robinson every success in the future and are excited to see what the next chapter holds for her.”