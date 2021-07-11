Ellie from Gogglebox teases Nat’s plans if England wins tonight.

If England wins tonight’s Euro 2020 final, Gogglebox star Ellie Warner wants to offer boyfriend Nat a special makeover.

Ellie has known Nat for a long time, having first mentioned him in 2018.

Ellie spends her days as a hairdresser cutting, shaping, and coloring other people’s hair, and she is well known for her own eccentric hair colors.

She’s had blonde, pink, purple, and even green hair in the past.

And now she wants to change Nat’s appearance completely.

She asked her 344,000 Instagram followers if she should “give him the Foden” if England won tonight.

In a homage to Paul Gascoigne’s notorious look at Euro 96, Manchester City playmaker Foden dyed his hair blonde before the tournament.

England only made it to the semi-finals after Gareth Southgate missed the game-winning spot-kick in a penalty shootout loss to Germany.

Foden said earlier this week that if England beat Italy, all of his England teammates had agreed to go blonde, and LFC’s Jordan Henderson has assured his teammates that he will do the same.

If the Three Lions roar their way to victory this evening, 89 percent of Ellie’s fans believe she should give Nat the same hairstyle.