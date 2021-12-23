Ellie from Gogglebox celebrates her sister Izzi’s birthday with a sweet throwback photo.

Ellie Warner of Gogglebox wished her younger sister Izzi Warner a happy birthday with a sweet throwback photo of the two as children.

Izzi has been enjoying her 27th birthday, and her pals have been sending her texts as she has been having fun.

Ellie, her sister, uploaded a flashback photo on Instagram of the girls in their school uniforms, which they looked very cute in.

Izzi Warner’s daughter is sad following a visit to Santa Claus.

In the sweet school snapshot, the sisters, who star together on Channel 4’s hit show Gogglebox, could be seen smiling at the camera.

Instagram

With a grinning face, cake, and wine glass emojis, older sister Ellie captioned the photo, “Happy birthday to my sister from the same mister.”

Fans of the couch critic sisters wished the actor a happy day in the comments section.

“Happy Birthday Izzi…..hope you have a fantastic one x,” Paul replied.

“Happy birthday, Izzi,” Sharon remarked. “Have a wonderful day.”

“Happy birthday, Izzy,” Ricky replied. “Have a wonderful day ahead of you.”

Ellie and her sister Izzi, both from Leeds, recently reunited for cocktails on a Friday night out.

Ellie wore a green floral maxi dress with chunky boots, while Izzi wore a sophisticated black leather dress with a Louis Vuitton bag.

They posed in a chic bar with leather booths and cherry blossoms in the background.

Fans, on the other hand, were distracted from the photo by comments on how Ellie and Izzi ‘looked like twins.’