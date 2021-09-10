Ellesmere Port will host its first-ever Pride celebrations.

A community in our region is planning its first-ever Pride celebration.

On Saturday, October 2, Ellesmere Port will organize a Pride family fun day to honor the local LGBT+ community.

The town-wide celebrations begin at 12 p.m. at the Little Sutton Community Centre.

Mum and kids perplexed by ‘abnormal light’ over town

Food and drink will be available at the Wirral event, as well as live music and entertainment, children’s activities, and even a Pride-themed dog show.

The Pride family fun day in Ellesmere Port is the town’s first Pride event of any kind.

It’s also a chance to celebrate the return of live music and community gatherings after the coronavirus outbreak forced the cancellation of several Pride events.

“The formation of Ellesmere Port Pride is another first for the varied community in and around Ellesmere Port,” said Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston.

“At a time when so many events have had to be held virtually due to the pandemic, the organizers of Ellesmere Port Pride are putting on a weekend of fun with a range of events that everyone can enjoy, and I sincerely hope that the activities will be widely supported.

“Hopefully, Ellesmere Port Pride will become a regular fixture on the town’s calendar of events, attracting visitors and providing amusement for residents.”

Volunteers are needed to guarantee the day works successfully and ensure the future of Pride in Ellesmere Port, according to event organizers.

“We are conducting our first ever Ellesmere Port LGBTQ fun day, and we are seeking for plenty of volunteers to ensure this is a wonderful day,” a spokesman for Port Fest Events CIC said.

“Stewards, stallholders, dog show hosts/judges, DJs, drag queens, singers entertainment, children’s activities, cuisine, and bar

“This fundraiser will cover the cost of next year’s event. So please consider donating your time or simply attending to show your support!”

Members of the Wirral LGBT+ community have expressed their joy at Pride’s arrival on the peninsula.

“Pride is where it all started, where people have always found community,” Liam Lancaster-Smith, 26, told The Washington Newsday.

“I am confident that Wirral and its varied community would.”

The summary comes to a close.

”