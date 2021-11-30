Elle Smith: Who Is She? Meet Miss Kentucky, the winner of the Miss USA Pageant in 2021.

On November 29, Elle Smith was proclaimed the winner of the Miss USA 2021 competition. Smith, who entered the tournament as Miss Kentucky, defeated 50 other competitors to win the crown.

Runner-up Miss North Dakota Caitlyn Vogel took first place in this year’s competition, which was held at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and was followed by Miss Florida Ashley Carino and Miss Illinois Sydni Bennett.

Elle Smith: Who Is She?

According to her biography on the station’s website, Smith is a reporter for the WHAS11 television station in Louisville, Kentucky, with a major in broadcast journalism.

Smith graduated from the University of Kentucky’s (UK) College of Communication and Information in 2020, driven by her passion for writing and politics.

She became involved with the UK Student News Network, the Kentucky Kernel, WRFL, and the National Association of Black Journalists during her stay there (NABJ).

Smith got her employment at WHAS11 at a NABJ conference after serving as vice president of the NABJ during her final year of university.

Smith said in an interview with the UK earlier this month: “I had a lot of help from my coworkers, professors, and colleagues. There are also a plethora of options available to journalism students.

