Elle Mulvaney of Coronation Street reveals her incredible A Level grades.

Elle Mulvaney of Coronation Street has revealed her outstanding A Level results, with her fans and co-stars rushing to congratulate her.

Elle, 18, has been studying for her A Levels while portraying Amy Barlow in grueling stories.

Elle shared her results with fans and friends on Twitter on Tuesday, saying, “So delighted with my results!” The Manchester Evening News reported on this.

Coronation Street is in hot water after tonight’s episode left viewers perplexed.

Elle received an A* in Drama, the best possible result, and two As in French and Business at A Level.

Her loved ones were quick to congratulate the actress on her dedication to her education and the show.

“Clever CLEVER girl!!!!!” remarked Tony Maudsley, who plays undertaker George Shuttleworth in Corrie. “Congratulations Elle!!!!”, shouted Maximus Evans, who plays the bad guy Corey Brent. Elle, I congratulate you.”

Fans were also effusive in their admiration, with one commenting, “Wow, you aced it, well done!” This is incredible, especially considering all of the work you’ve done on screen!”

“Congratulations Elle for the hard effort you put in to achieve excellent results,” a second added.

A third simply stated, “Smashed it.”

Elle then shared a video of Aadi Alahan star Adam Hussain from the official Coronation Street account, in which serial bosses encouraged young fans to post their results and commended students for being “amazing.”

“Everyone here at Coronation Street wants to send a massive congratulations to everyone obtaining their A Level results today, we truly hope you received the grades you wanted,” Adam adds in the video.

“And if you didn’t, don’t fret; there are plenty of other possibilities available, and we at Corrie believe you’re fantastic. If you leave a comment below, we’ll follow you.”

Elle initially appeared on Coronation Street in 2010 as Amy, Tracy Barlow and Steve McDonald’s daughter, and has since grown up with the soap.

The 18-year-old has been in major dramas, including a teen pregnancy, and was named Best Young Actor at the 2017 British Soap Awards.

“It is such a privilege,” Elle stated earlier this year.

“You almost learn as you grow up on the show,” she says.

“The summary comes to an end.”