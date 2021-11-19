Elizabeth Holmes’ lawyers have refused to say whether the former CEO of Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes, will testify at the trial.

According to the Associated Press, Elizabeth Holmes’ lawyers aren’t saying whether the former Theranos CEO would testify in her own defense after the government rested its case on Friday.

The prosecution spent more than two months attempting to prove that Holmes deceived investors and patients into believing that her company, Theranos, would revolutionize health care and blood testing.

Holmes’ lawyers are likely to claim that she never broke the law in pursuit of her dreams to revolutionize blood testing with a system she dubbed “revolutionary.”

The technology at question was a Theranos Edison device that could check for hundreds of health problems with just a few drops of blood, making early detection of disease and other health issues easier and less expensive. Currently available blood tests require a needle to be inserted into the arm to retrieve a vial of blood for each test.

Holmes was caught on tape boasting to investors about apparently improvements in blood-testing technology that turned out to be false.

Holmes’ attorneys must persuade jurors that the government has failed to meet its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt. According to Jessica Roth, a legal professor at Yeshiva University in New York, they will most likely go over that limit. “Much like the prosecution, the defense will offer witnesses and documentary evidence to support its allegation that Elizabeth Holmes did not have the intent to deceive anyone,” Roth said.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Holmes’ lawyers filed paperwork in advance of the trial suggesting that she may speak about being influenced by her former boyfriend—and Theranos’ chief operating officer—Sunny Balwani, who is facing similar accusations in a separate criminal trial set to begin early next year. Holmes’ lawyers have repeatedly tried to smear Balwani during cross-examination of government witnesses.

But it wasn’t until The Wall Street Journal published the first of a series of bombshell articles in October 2015, and the results of an audit by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services were released the following year that those faults became public knowledge.

By that time, Holmes and Balwani had raised hundreds of millions of dollars from billionaires like Rupert Murdoch, the media mogul.