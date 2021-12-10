Elisabeth Kimmel, a former TV executive, was sentenced to six weeks in prison for her role in a college admissions scam.

Elisabeth Kimmel, a former TV executive, was sentenced to six weeks in prison on Thursday for paying over $500,000 to get her two daughters into prestigious universities as athletic recruits, according to police.

Kimmel, 57, of Las Vegas, will also face two years of probation, the first of which will be spent locked in her home, 500 hours of community service, and a $250,000 fine, according to prosecutors.

According to CBS News 8, the prosecution’s sentencing papers stated, “Despite a privileged upbringing, a net worth of hundreds of millions of dollars, and degrees from two of the world’s most prestigious academic institutions—including a law degree—the defendant chose repeatedly to break the law and to buy her children opportunities they did not deserve.”

According to the US Attorney’s Office in Boston, she is the 29th parent to be sentenced in the Operation Varsity college admissions scheme.

She pled guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in August as part of a plea deal.

Prosecutors said Kimmel, the former president of Midwest Television Inc., made a deal with William “Rick” Singer, a college admissions consultant and the ringleader of the admissions scam, and others to pay $250,000 in exchange for her son’s admission to the University of Southern California as a pole vault recruit, despite the fact that he did not participate in the sport.

According to authorities, Kimmel and others agreed to pay Singer $275,000 in exchange for her daughter’s admission to Georgetown University as a tennis recruit, despite the fact that she did not play the sport.

Gordon Ernst, a former Georgetown tennis instructor, reportedly assigned a tennis admittance spot to Kimmel’s daughter, according to prosecutors. Ernst has already pleaded guilty to many charges and will be sentenced in March 2022.

Kimmel had previously pled not guilty and asked for the accusations against him to be dropped. Singer previously pled guilty to the charges and is working with the investigation. He, too, is waiting for his sentence.

The plot includes hefty bribes to get unworthy children into prominent U.S. institutions using falsified test scores or overstated sports successes. Dozens of renowned and rich parents, as well as approximately a dozen college coaches and athletic officials, have been indicted.

Felicity Huffman, an actress, was one of the accused. This is a condensed version of the information.