Elijah McClain is one of the victims of racial violence whose portrait has been stitched onto a quilt.

Stitch Their Names Memorial Project quilts at Mississippi’s Jackson State University feature cross-stitched photographs of racial violence victims over the years.

A group of roughly 75 stitchers from all across the world collaborated to create customized portraits of 116 people. Elijah McClain, who was slain by police in Colorado in 2019, is pictured playing the violin next to a kitten, despite the fact that he taught himself to play various instruments and was an animal lover.

The group also produced a website with biographies of each of the victims depicted in the quilt, allowing viewers to discover more about who they were in real life. On weekdays until December 17, the quilts will be on display at the historically Black university.

Holli Johannes, an Oregon math teacher, came up with the idea for the quilt in July 2020, as the country was reeling from the police shooting of George Floyd, who is also featured in the quilt.

Quilting, according to Ebony Lumumba, department chair and associate professor of English at Jackson State, is both a form of activism and a history that “sometimes transcends what can be written down,” according to the Associated Press.

“That’s crucial for our community because we’ve been denied the privilege of being documented for so many centuries, and this is one way we’re resisting that,” she explained.

Myrtle Green-Burton refused to allow anyone wear her 17-year-old son’s high school track team jacket long after he was dead.

Green, an ambitious Olympic runner, was supposed to receive the green and yellow coat at his Mississippi graduation fifty years ago. According to his sister Gloria Green-McCray, it became a symbol of his life—and her sorrow.

Green-McCray said of her mother, “She basically kept it till it dry-rotted because that was all she truly had to recall his dream—his vision.”

A cross-stitch depiction of Green in his track jacket is now part of a quilting project dedicated to memorializing lives lost to racial violence in the United States, along with 115 others.

During a violent police response to a protest against racial injustice on the Jackson State campus in 1970, James Earl Green and 21-year-old Jackson State student Phillip Lafayette Gibbs were fatally shot. Green wasn’t a student at the time. This is a condensed version of the information.