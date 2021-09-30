Eleven more people have been subpoenaed in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, including a former Trump campaign official.

Katrina Pierson, a former Trump campaign official, was one of 11 people summoned by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol on Wednesday.

Pierson was a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign and served as the national spokesman for his 2016 campaign. According to the committee and multiple reports from earlier this year, she also allegedly served as a contact between the White House and organizers of the January 6 event in Washington, D.C. that preceded the deadly Capitol breach.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) of the House Judiciary Committee wrote Pierson a letter on Wednesday requesting that she deliver records relating to January 6 by October 13 and appear for a deposition on November 3. Pierson allegedly collaborated with the group Women for America First (WFAF) to help arrange the demonstration and contact with Trump, according to Thompson.

Thompson wrote to Pierson, citing press reports and internal documents, that “you and others working for and with WFAF to organize the January 6th rally collectively communicated with President Trump, White House officials including Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and others about the rally and other events planned to coincide with the certification of the 2020 Electoral College results.”

“Specifically, it has been stated that you met with President Trump in the Oval Office on January 4, 2021, during which he requested whether another rally might be organized ‘where people like [Ali] Alexander and Roger Stone could speak,’” Thompson continued. “The Select Committee is seeking documentation as well as your deposition testimony on these and other issues that fall within the scope of the Select Committee’s investigation.”

The committee’s other ten witnesses, including WFAF co-founders Amy and Kylie Kremer and Maggie Mulvaney, the niece of Trump’s former acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, were also allegedly involved in preparing the January 6 event.

Meadows, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, and former Department of Defense staffer Kash Patel were all served with subpoenas by the committee last week. They were given until October 7 to submit documentation and told that if they did not, they would be prosecuted. This is a condensed version of the information.