Eleven areas of England, including Liverpool, are still subject to additional Covid measures.

Boris Johnson dropped the final limits on social contact this week, moving the UK into stage four of the Covid recovery pathway.

Nightclubs have been permitted to reopen after regulations such as the rule of six and the mandatory wearing of facemasks were repealed.

However, as the number of positive Covid cases continues to rise across the country, the move to entirely lift limitations has sparked outrage.

Low vaccine uptake and a high illness rate plague Liverpool.

After 7,951 positive cases were confirmed in the weekend of July 17, the government is working with local authorities to implement some measures to restrict the spread of the Coronavirus. Liverpool City Region has been chosen as one of the targeted locations.

Despite the removal of the 2m social distancing restriction and an order to limit transit in and out of certain regions, local residents are asked to exercise caution and follow national instructions to:

Face covers should be worn in busy places such as public transportation.

Wherever feasible, meet outside.

Allow fresh air into enclosed locations such as homes.

Reduce the number, proximity, and duration of social interactions.

The government’s enhanced support package will be in place for five weeks to allow for targeted local action, and will include:

the ability to conduct additional testing in specific locations

provision of logistical help in order to increase vaccine and testing uptake

Additional support for local campaigns, as well as the possibility of collaborating with secondary schools and colleges to temporarily reinstate on-site testing.

Face coverings are worn in proportion in high-prevalence locations.

Warrington Borough Council, Greater Manchester Combined Authority, and Lancashire County Council are among the areas that have joined Liverpool.

The extra assistance provided to Birmingham is now being reduced, as new government data shows that the assistance has slowed the rate of COVID-19 increase in the city.