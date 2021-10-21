Elephants may be evolving past their tusks, according to scientists.

According to a study published on Thursday, some African elephants are fast losing their tusks. Human poaching for ivory is the most likely cause, according to the study.

The findings were published in Science on Thursday. Female African elephants evaluated for the study appeared to have developed quickly in response to international ivory poaching as a strategy of evading poachers, according to the study.

“Selective slaughter of species that bear anatomical traits such as tusks and horns is the basis of a multibillion-dollar illicit wildlife trade,” according to the research. The lack of tusks could help the species survive, according to the experts.

What is unknown, however, is what the harmful consequences of tusklessness might be. Elephants use their tusks for food, self-defense, and other purposes, and their entire behavioral patterns may be affected.

The effects of ivory hunting on the evolution of African elephants in Gorongosa National Park, Mozambique, during and after the Mozambican Civil War were studied by Shane Campbell-Staton, a lead author of the study and a researcher from Princeton University’s Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology (1977-1992).

Because both sides relied on the ivory trade to fund their war efforts, there was a lot of ivory poaching by military forces during this battle. As a result, African elephant numbers in Gorongosa National Park declined by 90% throughout the length of the fight, which lasted 20 years.

The researchers discovered that as the population recovered after the war, a substantial number of females were born without tusks. “Further investigation demonstrated this feature to be sex-linked and associated to specific genes that formed a tuskless phenotype more likely to survive in the face of poaching,” the study’s authors concluded. The paucity of tuskless males led the investigators to think that sex-related genetics had a role in the adaption.

The group discovered that the number of tuskless female elephants in the park increased by almost 30% over a 28-year period, including 15 years during the civil war. The study found that the survival rate of these tuskless female elephants was more than five times higher than that of elephants with tusks over the study period.

The researchers’ findings were also put to the test using computer simulations. This is a condensed version of the information.