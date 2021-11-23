Elephant’s Adorable First Birthday Party Goes Viral on the Internet.

After being serenaded and given a fruit buffet, a video of a young elephant’s 1st birthday party has gone viral online.

Pyi Mai, a one-year-old elephant at the Elephant Nature Park (ENP) in Chiang Mai, Thailand, turned one on Monday and has since become an internet sensation after a video recorded by sanctuary worker Brittany Vacca garnered 800,000 views on TikTok.

The herd was met with a spread of fruit and rice, and the female Asian elephant got the kind of birthday surprise that would make anyone envious.

The herd of elephants was seen on tape rushing over to the treat, which was surrounded by an assortment of fresh fruit and a rice concoction in the shape of two swans on the floor. Pyi Mai physically played with her meal as others sang “Happy Birthday” to her, kicking it around and picked it up with her trunk.

Elephant Nature Park is a humane animal sanctuary in Thailand that also cares for cats, dogs, buffaloes, and other rescued animals, despite its name.

The project, which began in the 1990s, offers a safe haven for “distressed elephants from all around Thailand.”

Pyi Mai and her mother were rescued from an elephant camp and brought to the sanctuary. “She has the pleasures of an unrestricted life with a growing family and is always protected.” In a jubilant Facebook post, Elephant Nature Park remarked, “What a blessing.”

“Here at ENP, she will mature into a happy elephant with deep friendship relationships,” it continued.

@brittanyvacca

Pyi Mai’s 1st birthday #animaltok #elephants #elephant #elephantlover #elephanttok #babyanimals #babyelephant #animallover #animalsoftiktok #animallover original sound – Brittany VaccaVacca works at the sanctuary and frequently shares the elephants’ lives online, often capturing Pyi Mai rolling in mud and playing in water.

“She still has her baby hairs,” one TikTok user observed.

“Like one-year-olds all over the place.” Another user joked, “playing in her food.”

“I know I’m on the right side of TikTok when I see folks singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to a baby elephant,” one user explained.

Pyi Mai “has gotten so large and so unbelievably gorgeous” in her previous months at the sanctuary, according to an earlier video by Vacca. ” She is incredibly sweet and loving. This is a condensed version of the information.