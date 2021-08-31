Elephant Returns to Say “Hello” to Keeper Who Raised Her in Adorable Video

An elephant has a long memory.

An elephant who had been orphaned as a calf returned to say “hi” to the keeper who nurtured her in a video shared to Twitter yesterday. The contact, which has been dubbed “wonderful” by many on social media, raises the question of how strong an elephant’s memory is.

The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, a Kenyan orphan elephant rescue and rehabilitation organization, posted the footage.

The organization tweeted, “Simply magical.” “Head Keeper Benjamin meets up with an orphaned elephant he helped raise, who has since been reintroduced to the wild but has returned to say hello.”

Benjamin rests contentedly by the elephant in the video, who looks to be eating freely from his hand. One of the elephant’s rear legs has a calf standing beside it.

The video has already been seen over 15,000 times.

Rainie remarked, “She must be teaching her tiny one where to find love, care, and safety if she ever needs it outside the herd.” “If I wasn’t around, I told my kids where to go for help.”

Miss Sofie said, “They say elephants never forget.” “I’m sure they’d return to see their human friends. That breaks my heart.”

Elephants are famed for being able to recall almost everything. An elephant’s memory is nonetheless rather powerful, even if it isn’t as perfect as the popular idiom suggests.

Elephants “may have learning and memory skills superior to ours [humans],” according to research released by Caitlin O’Connell and republished by Slate in 2015.

Elephants have the biggest brain size of any terrestrial animal, as well as the largest temporal lobe in relation to body size, according to O’Connell.

According to O’Connell, the temporal lobe is the part of the cerebral cortex responsible for communication, language, spatial memory, and cognition. “Given the elephant’s large temporal lobe, there’s every reason to believe that elephants are capable of significantly more complicated cognition than is now recognized or documented.”

When answering student questions for EarthSky in 2009, ecologist Stephen Blake defined an elephant’s memory thus way: “If you image an elephant that lives in a tropical jungle, one of the most sophisticated systems on Earth, that. This is a condensed version of the information.