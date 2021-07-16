Elephant is being held in custody after trampling a 14-year-old boy who attempted to hug its calf.

An elephant and its calf were arrested by authorities on Thursday after the animal’s mother stomped a 14-year-old boy to death. Dulumoni, the animal, was agitated by the boy’s attempt to embrace its calf.

According to Hindustan Times, the domesticated jumbos, which were owned by a politician in the Indian state of Assam, were quickly given over to the authorities of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

On July 8, a sad tragedy occurred at the Naharjan tea estate. The mother was enraged when the teen from the tea estate tried to go close to the calf. The boy’s death sparked great outcry in the community because it was Dulumoni’s third attack on a human.

The animals were transferred to a neighboring police station and confined there after public outcry. In this case, a charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder (causing death by negligence) was filed. “In connection with the case, we detained the elephant and her calf and turned them over to the forest department for custody,” a senior police official told the news source.

The elephant and its youngster were quickly relocated to the national park when the cops were unable to keep them. Domestic animals can be confiscated by police as part of collecting evidence during a criminal investigation, according to the director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

According to a 2019 report, Assam, a northeastern state, has the most captive elephants in India. 752 elephants are owned by private individuals, while the remainder are owned by the state’s Forest Department.

Last month, a tusker contracted to be a part of a wedding procession went mad, causing the guests and groom to flee for their lives. The animal became frightened after hearing firecrackers, according to police. The giant charged at anything in its path, damaging the marquee built up for the event, and overturning at least four vehicles at the location, according to a video of the incident that went viral.