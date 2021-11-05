Electric cars that can fly in a drag race are being tested ahead of events that could herald the arrival of airborne vehicles.

In an inaugural test drag race, Airspeeder, the first electric flying vehicle racing season, demonstrated what its new series of races will look like.

The eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) vehicles are shown facing off against one another in the deserts of south Australia, headed by Team Bravo and Team Alpha, both from Alauda Aeronautics — the devices’ inventors.

Both vehicles, capable of reaching speeds of up to 124 mph, were unmanned and raced each other 10 meters above the earth. In the end, Team Bravo finished the 400m sprint 3.2 seconds faster than Team Alpha.

“We are on the verge of making racing and mobility history with the world’s first electric flying vehicle races,” stated Matt Pearson, founder and CEO of Airspeeder & Alauda Aeronautics in Australia. This test race offers a glimpse into the future of motorsport and transportation to the rest of the world.

“This first test drag race is a watershed moment in the development of our sport and a significant step forward for electric flying cars.”

It was the world’s first electric VTOL drag race.

Alauda Aeronautics was also able to demonstrate their Virtual Forcefield technology, which uses lidar and radar to assure safe racing. The total test took place ahead of Airspeeder’s EXA series, which will include ground-based remote pilots racing full-size racing flying vehicles.

This will be followed by a full Airspeeder Racing series, which will begin next year and feature manned speeders racing against one another.