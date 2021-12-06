Elective surgeries have been halted at over 30 New York hospitals as a result of the COVID outbreak.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday that more than 30 hospitals in New York will temporarily cease elective surgeries as the state confronts the newest outbreak of COVID-19 infections.

The announcement came less than two weeks after Hochul proclaimed a state-wide disaster emergency as new case numbers began to grow. According to Hochul’s executive order, the state’s virus transmission was at a level “not seen since April 2020,” when New York was dealing with its first severe outbreak of virus infections.

The ruling empowers the state to “use the Surge and Flex system,” which includes setting restrictions on non-essential elective surgery.

According to WHEC-TV in Rochester, Hochul told reporters last week that there would be no “blanket edict” prohibiting elective surgery in hospitals across the state.

During a press conference in New York City on Monday afternoon, Hochul maintained that officials will not issue a blanket directive to hospitals about elective surgeries.

“We’ve learned a lot from that experience,” Hochul said. “Rather than having a one-size-fits-all strategy, we’ve tailored it to the hospitals that are truly in danger, or the hospital systems in a region.”

The governor’s office said it would provide a list of hospitals that will stop performing elective procedures later Monday. According to Hochul, the number of hospitals on the list will “probably be around 30.” In partnership with health care providers, she stated her team worked on the approach “24 hours a day.”

“We didn’t want to go back to the early months of the epidemic,” Hochul said, “where there was a wholesale shutdown of elective procedures regardless of the infection prevalence in a region.”

Hochul released the state’s revised COVID-19 statistics earlier Monday, which revealed a 4.82 percent seven-day average positive rate. Since the eighth positive case of the COVID-19 Omicron variation was verified in New York last week, Hochul said no new cases of the variant had been identified in the city as of Monday. Despite this, the governor emphasized that reporting delays can occur on weekends, and that officials were awaiting additional information about the variant from the CDC and other health officials.

