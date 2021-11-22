Elections held by Interpol cast a harsh light on authoritarian regimes.

The campaign by a United Arab Emirates (UAE) official to become Interpol’s president has prompted concerns about authoritarianism’s influence within the international policing agency.

Ahmed Naser al-Raisi is the UAE’s interior ministry’s inspector general, in charge of detentions and security operations. Depending on the results of Thursday’s elections in Interpol’s General Assembly, Al-Raisi could become the organization’s new chief.

Many detractors and dissidents, however, have criticized al-campaign, Raisi’s and many continue to criticize his prospective climb to the leadership of the Lyons-based organization.

Al-campaign Raisi’s comes as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch continue to accuse the UAE of many human rights breaches. In October 2020, 19 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) wrote to Interpol to express their opposition to al-presidency, Raisi’s claiming that he would “damage Interpol’s reputation and stand in grave contradiction to the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the organization’s mission.” Al-Raisi “is part of a security apparatus that continues to systematically target peaceful critics, rendering civic space virtually non-existent,” according to the letter, which also cited the UAE’s “poor human rights record,” which included “the systematic use of torture and ill-treatment in state security facilities.” Many states have expressed alarm about the potential growth of authoritarianism inside Interpol if al-Raisi is elected as the election approaches.

“Given the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) dismal human rights record, the appointment of Mr Al-Raisi as president would be in flagrant contravention to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the organization’s objective,” a group of German parliamentarians said in a statement.

Issues have been raised not only by government officials, but also by people who have firsthand knowledge of the UAE’s human rights violations.

Matthew Hedges, a British political scientist, was arrested in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in 2018 and sentenced to life in jail for spying for the United Kingdom. Hedges is concerned that al-Raisi could jeopardize Interpol’s operations, despite the fact that he was quickly pardoned under pressure from the United Kingdom.

“Torture is the responsibility of [Al-Raisi]. How does a man like this become one of the world’s top cops? It’s really absurd “In an interview, Hedges stated.

Dissidents in the UAE aren’t the only ones concerned that authoritarianism will have an affect on Interpol.

China has been singled out as one of them. This is a condensed version of the information.