Election workers said that allegations of ballot fraud resulted in harassment and threats.

According to the Associated Press, two election workers in Georgia claim they are being harassed and receiving threatening messages as a result of bogus claims made by a conservative media outlet that the duo were involved in ballot fraud.

Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, a mother and daughter who worked during the 2020 election, filed the case, according to the Associated Press. They alleged that the website The Gateway Pundit knowingly published fake information accusing them of voting fraud, resulting in harassment and threats.

Jim Hoft, the website’s proprietor, and his brother, Joe Hoft, who assisted with the site, were named in the case. According to the lawsuit, the website published posts stating Republican observers were ordered to leave during election night so workers could count counterfeit ballots hidden elsewhere, using Freeman’s and Moss’ names in the tales.

According to the lawsuit, Freeman was forced to leave her home and was transferred by the FBI because it was deemed unsafe for her to remain there following the threats she had received.

According to the lawsuit, Freeman had strangers show up at her house and got threatening text messages and phone calls before being relocated for two months.

People showed up because of the misleading allegations, according to Moss. Strangers showed up at her grandmother’s house on two separate occasions, attempting a “citizens arrest” since she used to live there, according to the lawsuit.

Moss’ adolescent son had her former phone number, according to the lawsuit, and he got threatening messages as well.

According to the lawsuit, their names were used in connection with the false allegation, which “has not only destroyed their personal and professional reputations but also instigated a deluge of intimidation, harassment, and threats that has forced them to change their phone numbers, delete their online accounts, and fear for their physical safety.”

According to the lawsuit, the website and the Hofts engaged in a “campaign of deception” against the two ladies, which resulted in online and in-person harassment.

