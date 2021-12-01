Election officials may have used Zuckerberg grants, according to a Republican-appointed attorney, according to David Plouffe’s book.

According to the Associated Press, the Republican-appointed attorney hired to examine Wisconsin’s 2020 election said he’s looking to discover out whether state government officials utilized grants from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to promote Vice President Joe Biden in the race.

Michael Gableman also expressed concerns that those officials had followed a plan outlined in David Plouffe, former President Barack Obama’s campaign manager, in his book “A Citizen’s Guide to Beating Donald Trump.”

According to the Associated Press, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has recruited Gableman, a former conservative member of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, to investigate the 2020 race. Despite the fact that Biden’s victory over former President Donald Trump has remained stable throughout recounts and charges of massive voting fraud have yet to be verified, some Republicans have questioned the election’s integrity.

According to the Associated Press, just five people have been charged with election fraud out of the more than 3 million people who cast ballots in Wisconsin.

Nonetheless, Wisconsin Republicans have recently increased their pressure on state election authorities. During a hearing Wednesday, Gableman told lawmakers that he had filed lawsuits earlier in the week to compel Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway to testify because they had “just failed without reason or excuse to come.” According to the Associated Press, Madison City Attorney Michael Haas said he had not heard anything about a lawsuit, and online court records did not show either filing.

Joanne Bungert, the Interim City Attorney in Green Bay, did not respond to email or voicemail messages. Officials from the city said in a statement that they had already given Gableman about 20,000 pages of information and that no one had seen Gableman’s file on Monday, and that the first they knew about it was through press queries after the committee meeting.

Democrats have complained that the investigation has been too confidential, and Gableman has fought back. He listed everyone who works for him, including Ron Heuer, the president of the Wisconsin Voters Alliance, which filed two unsuccessful lawsuits to overturn the presidential election results; lawyer Andrew Kloster, a former Trump administration official who claims the election was rigged; and two retired Milwaukee police detectives.

So far, Gableman has spent around $175,000 of the $675,000.