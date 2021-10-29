Election officials in Georgia’s Fulton County are facing state takeover, so they’re going back to the polls.

The county was scrutinized ahead of the 2020 presidential election, especially when coronavirus infections disrupted the June primary due to unwell poll workers or those who didn’t want to contract COVID-19. During the primaries, new voting equipment only exacerbated the issues.

Following the November presidential election, former President Donald Trump made unverified charges about election fraud, claiming that it cost him the state. The Republican-controlled State Election Board was then pressured to dismiss local election officials.

Democrats claimed that a new provision requiring a performance evaluation was written with Fulton in mind. Republicans then launched a state investigation into the Democrat-controlled county election board, which might result in the board’s replacement by a state board appointment.

Chairman of the county Board of Commissioners Robb Pitts remarked, “We know there’s a target on our backs.” “They’re attempting to score political points by using Fulton County and our voters…but I’m not going to let it.” See the following links for further Associated Press reporting: The county election board decided in February to remove elections director Rick Barron in the face of widespread criticism, only to have the decision overturned by the Board of Commissioners.

The constant barrage of hostility has been taxing on county employees. Barron rejects most of it as politically motivated, noting that Fulton received a regional award for overcoming barriers during the 2020 election season at a statewide meeting of county election officials.

“Our colleagues nominated us for that,” he continued, “and we received a thunderous standing ovation.”

In July, Republican MPs asked for a performance assessment to “assure voter trust in our elections and assist in the correction of elections process flaws.” The State Election Board responded in August by convening a three-person team to investigate Fulton’s election operations, as required by the new statute.

Some analysts believe the election administration concerns in the county have been exaggerated.

“If you search hard enough in a county as vast and densely populated as Fulton, you’ll discover problems,” said associate Daniel Franklin. This is a condensed version of the information.