Election Day 2021 Live Updates: Virginia and New Jersey Governor Elections Are Now Open.

The governorship races in New Jersey and Virginia are now in the polls.

The tight race for governor of Virginia between businessman Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who is seeking re-election for the second time, is a preview of the 2022 midterm elections and will show where the country’s politics stand a year after Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.

In 2020, Biden won the state by ten points, but statistics from FiveThirtyEight reveals that Youngkin’s support has risen steadily in the last week.

In New Jersey, Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy leads Republican rival Jack Ciattarelli, a business owner and former member of the state senate, by a slim margin.

Polls will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday night across Virginia. The polls in New Jersey will be open until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

In New Jersey, there have been reports of voting machine malfunctions.

In Monmouth County, New Jersey, problems with voting machines have already been detected as early as Tuesday morning.

According to News12 reporter Jim Murdoch, as a voter in Keyport held her palm over the screen, the system chose a candidate.

“It appears that the touch screen is quite sensitive, and voters should make their selections on the screen using their finger tips,” said Robin Major of the Monmouth County Board of Elections. “The Board of Elections provided these finger cots at polling locations. The use of stylus pens should be limited to poll books.” “We’re going to have to work closely with our vendor to determine what we can do about this situation going ahead,” Major added. In Monmouth County, there have been reports of voting problems; in Keyport, a voter said that the machine chose a candidate simply by hovering her palm over it, and that she subsequently attempted to cancel the vote. Workers at the polling station are presently attempting to resolve the problem. @CarissaLawson @SymaChowdhry @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/sFqFytuRfy November 2, 2021 — Jim Murdoch (@ReporterJim)