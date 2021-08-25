Elder Remains the Front Runner Three Weeks Before Recall, and Cox Unveils Education Plan

With only three weeks until the September 14 election, the fight to succeed California Governor Gavin Newsom is heating up.

The Democratic governor is battling to maintain his job, but if more than half of voters choose to recall him, the candidate who earns the most votes would take over for the rest of Newsom’s term.

According to recent polls, California voters are split on whether they want to keep him in office, and the California Republican Party stated in a statement on Tuesday that Newsom is “getting nervous” about re-election. The state GOP announced earlier this month that it will not endorse a candidate in the recall election, a decision praised by those who spearheaded the recall petition as well as the top recall candidates.

"@GavinNewsom is tense, and it's obvious. But, rather than being open with voters about the difficulties facing our state under his watch, he's deferring until after the election."

https://t.co/f3sui9zgMq pic.twitter.com/6iCfEktacc Read the complete press release here: https://t.co/f3sui9zgMq

August 24, 2021 — CAGOP (@CAGOP)

Meanwhile, the California Democratic Party is urging voters to vote no on the recall and ignore the topic of who they would choose to succeed Newsom if he is removed from office. Despite this, a few recall candidates, notably Kevin Paffrath, a YouTuber who is described on the ballot as a financial educator and analyst, are listed as Democrats on the recall ballot. Paffrath has risen in recent polls and is set to take part in a recall discussion on Wednesday, the first of its kind to feature a Democratic contender.

Larry Elder, a conservative radio broadcaster, has emerged as the likely top Republican contender among voters despite receiving no official support from the state GOP.

Elder started his recall campaign in July, just before the state’s list of 46 qualified recall candidates was posted. Former Congressman Doug Ose, one of the Republicans on the list who appeared in early summer surveys, terminated his campaign last week due to health issues.

Elder, who hosts a nationally syndicated radio show, immediately gathered support from recall backers and began to dominate surveys in mid-July. A poll conducted by Emerson College on July 19 and 20 found. This is a condensed version of the information.