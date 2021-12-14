Elaborate Wedding Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong, Sending Newlyweds Plummeting On Stage [Watch].

In front of their wedding guests, a newlywed couple who were in the middle of an elaborate stunt experienced what could have been a severe disaster. The bride and groom were standing on a rising platform, complete with pyrotechnics, during the wedding in Raipur, in the central Indian state of Chattisgarh, on Saturday when the harness got loose.

As the guests looked on in terror, the couple slid down to the stage.

According to NDTV, the couple escaped with only minor injuries, and the rituals were resumed 30 minutes later.

The horrific mishap was captured on film and published on Twitter, where it has since gone viral.

The harness holding up the rising platform collapses on stage in the footage, bringing the bride and groom crashing to the ground.

According to NDTV, no charges have been filed in connection with the incident, and the event management business has since apologized for the mishap.

Positive and negative feedback was received on the post. “This is the way to recirculate money from the wealthy to the poor…how to manage an economy,” one user remarked. “It is a more polite manner than indiscriminately distributing money.”

“It’s good to know that both the bride and groom are safe…This concept of ‘falling in love’ is truly breathtaking!” one person remarked. “I hope no one was hurt…….but it looked hilarious!” wrote a third person. “People always want to do foolish things,” a fourth individual wrote. “They always wanted to be a clown in the circus as kids, and they’re attempting to realize their dream,” another person wrote.

A similar tragedy occurred just last month in India, when a married couple’s attempt to stage a big wedding entrance went horribly wrong. When the guy and woman crashed through the table below, they were perched on a sofa atop an earth mover. The video became popular after being shared on Twitter. The duo is shown in the video sitting on the scoop of a high-lift loader crane, with the stunt immediately backfiring.