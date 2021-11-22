El Salvador’s US diplomat resigns, claiming that the country has no interest in improving relations.

According to the Associated Press, the top US diplomat in El Salvador announced her departure since the government “showed little interest” in repairing relations.

In a television appearance on Monday, Jean Manes announced her departure, blaming it on the present administration of El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele. She stated that she would resume her duties as civilian deputy commander of the United States Southern Command.

“If we don’t have a counterpart at this time, why am I still here?” Manes remarked. “Our doors are always open to El Salvador when they wish to talk.” After a series of increasingly unpleasant interactions between Bukele and Manes, Bukele has decided to leave. El Salvador’s Supreme Court judges and attorney general were removed after Bukele’s election. Access to public information has been restricted, and over 200 judges and prosecutors have been abruptly dismissed from their positions. She claimed that pro-government media subsequently began criticizing her and the US government.

“They sent me as a bridge,” Manes explained, “but the government has opted not to take it.”

Along with the escalating tensions, the local newspaper Diario La Huella stated that Nuevo Ideas legislator Roy Garcia had allegedly shown treachery by working as a go-between for the administration and the US Embassy.

Requests for comment to Bukele’s office have yet to be answered. Manes formerly served as the United States’ ambassador to El Salvador from 2016 to 2019, but was reassigned in May 2021.

Manes was requested to return as interim chargé d’affaires at a time when critics were concerned that Bukele was becoming authoritarian.

She was only scheduled to be in El Salvador for three months, but she ended up staying for six.

Manes had known Bukele before he was elected, and there had been expectation that she would serve as a point of contact in the weeks after Bukele’s New Ideas party’s victory in the congress.

Manes claimed she had regular private sessions with Bukele at first. Manes claimed the sides were still discussing when Bukele’s new attorney general said the government was canceling the anti-corruption mission Bukele had requested from the Organization of American States.

The United States reacted to the consolidation of power by diverting funding away from the country.