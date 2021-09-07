El Salvador’s president claims that the country’s Bitcoin wallet isn’t working after it adopted cryptocurrency.

El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele said the digital wallet used for conducting transactions was not working in the early hours after El Salvador became the first country to embrace Bitcoin as legal tender on Tuesday, but assured users that it will be resolved, according to the Associated Press.

Chivo, the digital wallet, was turned off so that server capacity could be expanded. On his Twitter account, which has over 2.8 million followers, Bukele walked users through the technological challenges.

“We prefer to rectify it before reconnecting it,” Bukele added, assuring consumers that the issue was straightforward. According to the Associated Press, he invited his fans to download the app and write comments informing him on their progress.

The plan for El Salvador is to build 200 Chivo automated teller machines and 50 Bitcoin attention centers.

The Associated Press went to one of San Salvador’s historic center’s automatic teller machines, where staff waited to assist citizens who were initially uninterested.

Emanuel Ceballos, when asked if he had downloaded the Chivo app, responded no. “I’m not sure I’ll do it; I still have reservations about utilizing that currency.”

José Martn Tenorio expressed interest in Bitcoin but said he had not yet downloaded the app. “I’m on my way to work. Maybe tonight at home.”

Three recent face-to-face public opinion polls found that the majority of Salvadorans oppose the government’s decision to declare Bitcoin legal tender. El Salvador’s official currencies are Bitcoin and the US dollar.

The Legislative Assembly passed the Bitcoin bill in June, and the Central American Bank for Economic Integration is giving technical help to the government.

According to the legislation, Bitcoin can be used for any transaction, and any firm with the technological capability to accept Bitcoin as payment must do so.

Bitcoin will be backed by a $150 million government fund. The government offered $30 in credit to Salvadorans who used Chivo as an incentive to use it.

Critics have cautioned that the currency’s lack of transparency may bring more criminal activity to the country, and that its unpredictable value swings might wipe out users’ funds quickly.

Bukele has stated that the cryptocurrency, which was designed to function outside of government-controlled financial systems, will aid in attracting investment and saving Salvadorans.