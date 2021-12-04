El Salvador buys 150 Bitcoins in a dip, causing Bitcoin to fall 20%.

Bitcoin’s value plummeted by more than 20% on Saturday, owing to widespread market volatility, which could be attributed in part to the new Omicron form of COVID-19.

Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, plummeted as low as $41,967.50 before recovering some of its losses. This indicates a total loss of more than 20%, however the value recovered to some extent on Saturday morning, and was down roughly 11%.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, also saw losses on Saturday, falling as much as 17.4 percent before recovering to a value of about 10%.

On Saturday, about a billion dollars worth of bitcoin was sold, and some investors profited from the drop in value.

According to El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, the country purchased bitcoin when the price fell.

“El Salvador just bought the dip!” Bukele tweeted on Saturday morning.

“150 coins at an average USD price of $48,670,” Trump said, adding a Christmas tree and jubilant emoji.

“Missed the f***ing bottom by 7 minutes,” Bukele later wrote in another tweet.

Despite the significant drop on Saturday, El Salvador recognized bitcoin as legal tender in September, and the digital currency’s value has increased by more than 60% this year.

El Salvador has recently purchased the dip! 150 coins with an average price of $48,670 in US dollars # December 4, 2021 — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) The drop happened as financial markets were struck by volatility, which was likely caused by a combination of causes, including the Omicron form of COVID-19 and central bank activities in response to inflation fears.

Markets appear to have been influenced by the threat of economies shutting down again as a result of the new variation, with the stock market down 4% since November.

In reaction to the Omicron variant, President Joe Biden ruled out lockdowns and put out his administration’s winter COVID plan on Thursday, emphasizing testing and vaccination.

Several European governments, however, have restored lockdown measures, with Germany putting major restrictions on unvaccinated people on Friday. Germany is the European Union’s largest economy (E.U.) The problem may have been exacerbated by a slowdown in job creation in the United States, with benchmark U.S.. This is a condensed version of the information.