El Chapo’s wife was sentenced to three years in prison for drug trafficking.

The wife of famed drug lord El Chapo was sentenced to three years in jail on drug trafficking and money laundering charges, according to the US Department of Justice.

On June 10, Emma Coronel Aispuro, 32, pleaded guilty to counts of international drug trafficking and violating the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act. This act, which was passed in 2000, aims to impose sanctions on drug cartels in order to make it more difficult for them to smuggle drugs into the United States.

Aispuro, a dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, will serve 36 months in jail as well as four years of supervised release after her sentence is completed. A federal judge also sentenced her to forfeit $1,499,970 in restitution for Aispuro’s narcotics trafficking, according to prosecutors.

Aispuro was considered the closest friend and co-conspirator to possibly the most infamous drug lord of the twenty-first century, Joaqun Guzman, best known by his nickname El Chapo.

From the mid-1990s until his capture in 2016, El Chapo was the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel on and off. The Sinaloa Cartel, which the international community considers to be one of the most powerful criminal syndicates in the world, thrived under El Chapo’s leadership, with the Congressional Research Service estimating the group’s profits at $3 billion in 2012.

According to the Washington Post, El Chapo smuggled more drugs into the United States than anyone else in American history.

According to DOJ records, Aispuro was a key figure in the Sinaloa Cartel’s ranks, and she “had a vital role in assisting [El Chapo’s] escape from a Mexican prison,” albeit he was recaptured and sentenced to life in prison.

Aispuro reportedly added measures such as GPS monitoring and the coordinated trafficking of drugs to help pay for the escape plan in order to aid in the breakout.

Aispuro is said to have assisted El Chapo in passing messages between outside members of the cartel while he was imprisoned in Mexico. According to the DOJ, she was also coordinating meetings between high-ranking Sinaloa officials.

However, it was when she was associated with her husband El Chapo that she was most influential. Aispuro allegedly aided in the trafficking of enormous amounts of while the kingpin ran the Sinaloa Cartel. This is a condensed version of the information.