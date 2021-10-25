El Chapo’s lawyer argues that El Chapo’s conviction should be overturned due to a skewed jury.

According to the Associated Press, the attorney for Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the infamous Mexican drug lord, is attempting to have his client’s conspiracy conviction reversed based on grounds that the jury was biased.

According to Guzman’s lawyer, Marc Fernich, the jury was allegedly exposed to damaging claims against Guzman that were not allowed to be utilized in his trial. Fernich urged that the court should order a new trial or, at the very least, hold a hearing to investigate the alleged wrongdoing.

“The man will spend the rest of his life in a box. I’m not asking you to accompany him on the violins. This is his final attempt “Fernich remarked.

Guzman was accused of sexually abusing females and referring to them as “vitamins” to give him energy, according to the newly discovered charges.

Guzman was sentenced to life in prison in 2019 after being convicted of “a major drug conspiracy,” according to the Associated Press.

According to the Associated Press, Guzman’s two prison escapes in Mexico earned him “near-mythical notoriety,” with one of them taking place through a tunnel in his cell’s shower. In 2017, he was recaptured for the second time and transferred to the United States, where he was held in solitary confinement.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Hiral Mehta argued against Fernich’s allegations, claiming that the alleged misbehavior could not be proven and that there was no valid proof, and that the allegations were merely “hearsay and double hearsay.”

Fernich urged the judges to reject any “punitive instinct” toward someone like criminal Al Capone, who was portrayed as a “public enemy.”

Circuit Judge Gerard E. Lynch agreed with the legal claims, calling them “a not bad argument.”

The judge then added, “This is serious stuff.”

Guzman’s defense claimed at trial that he was just a scapegoat for other drug lords who were better at bribing top Mexican politicians and law enforcement officers to protect them.

While the judges seemed receptive to concerns concerning potential juror bias, they were less so to another contention that Guzman’s defense was unduly hampered by the severe conditions established in response to his reputation as an escape artist.

Lynch disputed Fernich's claim that Guzman was imprisoned in a "modern dungeon," pointing out that his lawyers had done so.