Ekaterina Zharkova is accused of stealing $300,000 worth of merchandise from stores in California.

After allegedly stealing a large amount of retail products, a California lady was charged with grand theft.

Ekaterina Zharkova, 38, of Costa Mesa, California, was arrested in November on suspicion of stealing more than $300,000 from several establishments in Orange County. The suspected thefts allegedly occurred between October 7 and November 23, the day of her arrest, according to reports. After a member of the California Highway Patrol’s Organized Retail Theft task force allegedly witnessed Zharkova shoplifting from a Nordstrom Rack, she was detained.

Zharkova allegedly covered items with a coat and used a device that purportedly deactivated the security sensors on the merchandise before walking out of the store, according to a KTLA investigation. She was later detained, but she is currently free on a $20,000 bond.

With a search warrant, investigators went to Zharkova’s flat and allegedly discovered stolen goods worth $328,000. The stolen goods were reportedly “packed wall to wall in every room” in Zharkova’s flat, according to the CHP. Prada, Gucci, Dodo Bar, Jimmy Choo, and other high-end fashion names are among the items that were allegedly stolen. Investigators believe she was attempting to sell the items on an internet consignment site.

In a statement, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said, “Shoplifting and other retail theft is out of control across California as a result of foolish policies that have made the risk far less than the possible payoff.” “These are not victimless crimes, and if you engage in these kinds of egregious thievery schemes, you will be arrested, prosecuted, and imprisoned.” Spitzer reaffirmed his commitment to making sure that retail theft in Southern California is not overlooked. “I’ve assigned some of my most experienced investigators to work with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol’s organized retail theft task force to assist protect Orange County companies from being victimized and customers from excessive costs,” he stated. “This will not be tolerated in Orange County.” On February 3, 2022, Zharkova will be arraigned. Four counts of grand theft, one act of receiving stolen items, and seven counts of petty theft were filed against her. She might be sentenced to up to nine years in jail.

It’s. This is a condensed version of the information.