Eight-year-old girl is transported to Alder Hey, she couldn’t chew her food when her mother noticed it.

After unable to chew her food, an eight-year-old schoolgirl was taken to the hospital by her mother.

Jessica Gallop has junior arthritis, but she hasn’t let it keep her from living a normal adolescent life.

Despite being diagnosed with the disease when she was eight years old, the 16-year-old just received eight passes in her GCSEs, including a C in dancing.

This has frequently resulted in her being unable to move or in severe agony as her joints swollen, necessitating considerable treatment and rehabilitation at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

After her ankle collapsed, Jess had to wear specialized equipment, for which her mother Jane was handed a spanner to adjust the screws.

“The condition causes all her joints to swell up and she can be in a lot of pain, but Jess is a non-complainer and she conceals it extremely well,” the happy mother, from Warrington, added.

“Once it gets going, it’s a horrible sickness. It’s brutal on a bad day. She can’t run and her ankle has extremely limited movement.”

Jess originally arrived to Alder Hey when she was eight years old, suffering from juvenile arthritis in her knees, ankles, and jaw, which made it difficult for her to chew her food and prevent her from fully opening her mouth.

She’s had a number of operations over the years, including a 12-week Ilizarov frame to distract her ankle in 2018, and an operation to extend the tendons in her ankle in late 2019.

“When she had the frame placed, the hospital gave me a spanner so I could move it every morning,” Jane, 41, explained.

“She’s also required the use of a wheelchair, a detachable cast or black boot, and crutches.

“Juvenile arthritis is prevalent, affecting one out of every 100 children, yet you never hear or see it.

“It targets healthy joints, and in Jess’s instance, the cartilage was gone, and her ankle collapsed.”

Despite her illness, the adolescent has maintained her passion for dance, which she began at the age of three.

Despite her illness, the adolescent has maintained her passion for dance, which she began at the age of three.