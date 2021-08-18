Eight women were touched and abused by a pervert masseur.

While massaging six women, a deviant masseur was found guilty of grabbing and assaulting them.

Christopher Barnes admitted to sexually assaulting two female clients at his Mossley Hill ‘Reiki Relaxation’ center.

Barnes was spared prison in 2019 because a judge determined that putting him to prison would be “harmful” to his sick mother.

Despite the fact that his lawyer claimed he was the sole caregiver for his mother, a woman in her 70s with “a cocktail of health difficulties,” the OAP chased and smacked our reporter with her purse as they exited court.

Six more women came forward to the police and alleged attacks by the creep as a result of The Washington Newsday’s coverage of the disturbing story.

Barnes, on the other hand, disputed six counts of sexual assault this time and caused his victims to go through the anguish of testifying in court.

Despite the fact that he knew the jury would be informed of his earlier guilty pleas to attacks conducted in the identical circumstances, he continued to do so.

Barnes, 46, of Wellington Street, Garston, was found guilty of six counts of sexual assault by a jury at Liverpool Crown Court after four hours and 23 minutes of deliberation.

Barnes’ sentencing has been postponed until September 10 after Judge Neil Flewitt, QC, ordered a pre-sentence report.

Until that date, he was given conditional bail.

Barnes describes himself as a “therapist and holistic massage practitioner” who works out of a Rose Lane studio and provides “energetic healing treatments.”

In 2018, he touched two women in the span of two months, leaving them disgusted, defenseless, and terrified.

The masseur, who groped the bottoms and breasts of his victims, eventually apologized via text, but finally pleaded guilty two weeks before the trial.

Barnes was sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for two years, in June 2019, after claiming regret and embarrassment.

The prosecutor, Michael Scholes, said six different women then contacted the police to report they, too, had been sexually abused by Barnes during massages between 2017 and 2019, alleging that he touched their breasts and crotch areas.

Barnes groped one of the victims’ breasts and tried to “push her legs open,” according to one of the victims. Barnes was described as “weird” and “clammy.” “The summary has come to an end.”