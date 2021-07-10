Eight weeks after meeting on Tinder, a couple got engaged and bought a house.

Emily Morgan, 27, and Jamie Mullineux, 29, met on the dating app for the first time in July of last year.

Their first date went so well that they made it official hours later, and Wigan nurse Emily introduced Jamie to her family the next day.

Jamie proposed to Emily eight weeks into their relationship in October 2020, and the couple had an offer approved on a house the next day.

The couple has settled into their three-bedroom semi-detached property in Darlington, County Durham, where they hope to marry in January 2023.

“It’s been a complete whirlwind,” Emily remarked.

“We had such a fantastic connection from the time we started conversing.

“I knew he was ‘the one’ the moment I met him.

“We’re living proof that dating apps can be effective.”

Emily, who lived in Wigan at the time, chose to use the dating app in July of 2020.

She matched with Jamie, who was visiting the area, after swiping via Tinder.

The two hit it off right away and set a date for August 2020, just a few days later.

The couple made things official just a few hours after meeting.

“Jamie lives in Yorkshire, so we would never match,” she explained.

“It just so happened he was in my Tinder radius – it was pure luck.”

“I felt it was meant to be when we met for a supper in Blackpool.

“The next day, he met my mother — it was insane, but it felt right!”

Nurse Emily moved 100 miles away to North Yorkshire to be closer to Jamie in a matter of weeks, and the two made an offer on a house.

In October 2020, the happy couple took a journey to Edinburgh, Scotland, to celebrate Jamie’s birthday.

Jamie proposed while out for a walk after just being in a relationship for eight weeks.

They found out their house bid had been accepted the day after the proposal.

“Jamie hinted at proposing to me, but I believed he was joking,” Emily explained.

