Eight people have been barred from shopping at Asda, Tesco, Lidl, and Home Bargains.

So far this year, eight people have been barred from retailers and supermarkets in Merseyside and Cheshire.

These men and women were banned from Asda, Tesco, Lidl, and Home Bargains, with suspensions ranging from one to five years.

The bans were imposed for a variety of reasons, but each one resulted in a criminal behavior order with its own set of restrictions.

Since January, shoppers in the region and beyond have been excluded from businesses and supermarkets, according to the ECHO.

Lee James Stuart has been barred from all Co-op, McColls, Tesco, and Asda stores in St Helens, as well as a number of smaller local stores.

After a string of odd actions, the 31-year-old was given a Criminal Behaviour Order that will last until September 2022.

After employees complained of being bullied and terrorized by him, a five-year ban was imposed in September 2017.

“He has been banned from here for theft primarily,” Richard Burt, a store clerk at Martins in Parr in 2017, told the ECHO.

“He used to come in and take whatever he wanted, such as coffee or ham,” says the narrator.

“We caught him a few times and warned him to stop, but we let him off the hook.”

“It was only after we told him he was barred from the store that he started dressing up and trying to sneak around.”

Stuart had previously been the subject of a banning order, which was issued in 2017 and is still in effect today.

After being convicted of accepting money from homes and promising to clean their windows but never doing so, the then 19-year-old was prohibited from accessing every front and back yard in St Helens in 2008.

Stuart is prohibited from accessing any “self-service shop” unless he first obtains permission from the owner/manager/staff member/other authorised person operating on behalf of such store, according to the existing CBO.

After a string of offenses, Jeff Dey was barred from visiting any Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Lidl, or Spar store in Merseyside.

It happened when the 31-year-old, who did not have a fixed address, carried. The summary comes to a close.