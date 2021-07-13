Eight men used vulnerable people’s homes as county boundaries. drug trafficking

Eight men forced vulnerable people to allow their homes to be used as drug dens along county lines.

The Johnno Team, a county lines drug distribution gang, was sending flare text messages to known drug addicts in the Chester region using pay-as-you-go mobile phones.

Drug runners were hired to bring crack cocaine and heroin from Merseyside to Chester.

Furthermore, vulnerable Chester residents were persuaded into allowing their homes to be used as bases for class A drug distribution, a criminal technique known as cuckooing.

The team conducting the investigation at Chester Local Policing Unit (LPU), with cooperation from Merseyside Police, raided these houses and the known homes of the gang members on Thursday, April 25th, 2019.

During the dawn raids in Chester, Liverpool, and St Helens, large amounts of illegal drugs and cash were confiscated.

James Bolland, of St Helens’ Higher Parr Street, Kyle Byrne, of Old Swan’s Barrymore Road, and Dylan Griffiths, of Everton’s Oakfield Road, Stephen Clarke, of Norris Green’s Lorenzo Drive, David Young, of Stanley Street, Daniel Rubert, of Noble Close, Saltney, Anthony Skyner, of no fixed address, and Graham Mallon, of Blacon Point Road, Chester, all pleaded guilty in Chester Crown Court to conspiring to provide heroin and crack cocaine.

“Cutting off supplies of illegal narcotics and removing drug dealers from our communities is of paramount importance,” said Detective Inspector Nick Henderson of Chester LPU.

“In the case of the Liverpool-based organized crime ring known as The Johnno Team, they were flooding the Chester area with heroin and crack cocaine.

“Their sophisticated criminal organization included pay-as-you-go mobile phones, flare text messages, drug runners, and selling, supplying, and storing drugs in the homes of vulnerable residents.

“Thankfully, the team at Chester LPU was able to compile a mountain of intelligence and evidence against The Johnno Team, revealing the scope of the operation and the roles played by each member.

“The convictions and penalties handed out by Chester Crown Court are the culmination of a protracted and complicated proactive investigation that involved a series of raids. The summary comes to a close.