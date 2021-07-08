Eight men rape a sixteen-year-old girl ‘as retribution’ for her brother’s elopement with their Kin

Eight members of a “influential” tribe allegedly took a juvenile girl captive and raped her “to teach her family a lesson” after the victim’s brother eloped with their kin.

The 16-year-old girl from Moradabad in northern India’s Uttar Pradesh state was reportedly held hostage and sexually raped by her family for a week following her elder brother’s elopement with a relative on June 27.

On June 28, the youngster and her parents were taken to a house by their “influential neighbors” on the guise of looking for the missing pair, according to the Times of India. However, the relatives of the missing woman had resolved to wreak revenge on them.

The victim was battered and raped in front of her helpless parents by the missing woman’s father, brothers, and uncles, the criminal complaint stated. Additionally, the teen’s parents were battered and made to leave the following day. They were allegedly threatened with death if they approached the police.

The victim was assaulted for four further days before being discharged on July 4. It was at this point that her parents contacted the police to report the occurrence. According to the victim’s father’s accusation, one of the defendants married his daughter without her will while she was in their possession.

“Both the families knew each other for several years and their relationship soured after the elder brother of the survivor eloped with the daughter of the accused,” Additional Superintendent of Police Vidya Sagar Mishra said.

The eight males were charged with gang rape, wrongful imprisonment, criminal intimidation, and an attempt to offend a woman’s modesty.

“The defendants wield considerable influence. They are capable of doing the same thing to the other girls in our family. We are terrified and demand that they be prosecuted “According to news outlet Times Now News, the victim’s aunt stated.

“We will conduct an independent investigation into this matter. We are also looking for the couple and conducting an inquiry in that matter “Mishra continued.