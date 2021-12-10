Eight lawsuits challenging Georgia’s new election law can move forward, according to a Trump-appointed judge.

Eight cases contesting Georgia’s new voting legislation can continue forward, according to U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee.

After rejecting petitions for dismissal, Boulee, a Trump appointment, granted the go-ahead, though he suggested he would condense the complaints due to their resemblance.

The majority of the cases filed against the SB 202 election law claim that it discriminates against voters in violation of the Voting Rights Act. The new law, among other things, adds new identification requirements for absentee voting and reduces the length of time a voter has to seek an absentee ballot.

One of the cases filed in opposition to the bill particularly questions how the State Election Board can dismiss county election officials, claiming that it is illegal and infringes the right to free expression. The case was filed by members of county election boards, journalists, voters, election volunteers, and nonprofit groups against the secretary of state and members of the State Election Board.

“Georgia’s anti-voter statute makes it tougher to vote for Georgia’s citizens of color and citizens with disabilities,” said Rahul Garabadu, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia, in an email to the Associated Press. “We look forward to continuing to challenge this law in court.”

Officials from the state of Georgia disagree with the critics. They argue that Georgia’s election law is consistent with that of other states and does not discriminate against voters.

Georgia’s bill is one of many passed by Republican-led legislatures in the wake of unsubstantiated assertions by former President Donald Trump and his backers that widespread fraud cost him the 2020 election. Democrats, voting rights organizations, and other critics argue that it violates voters’ rights and disproportionately disenfranchises people of color.

The first lawsuit opposing SB 202 was filed on the same day it was signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp. Others quickly followed, including one launched by the US Justice Department. State authorities, as well as Republican groups identified as defendants in the lawsuits, submitted petitions to dismiss.

Boulee believes they should be consolidated, at least for discovery purposes, because they mainly involve the same defendants, facts, and legal difficulties.

Boulee dismissed claims that the plaintiffs had standing to suit, had failed to allege any specific harm suffered, or had failed to justify the relief they sought.

“This is a,” says the narrator. This is a condensed version of the information.