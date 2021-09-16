Eight guys have been caught in drug gang raids for importing cocaine.

Following police raids, eight men were arrested on suspicion of being part of a trafficking network bringing cocaine into the UK.

The men, aged 25 to 40, were arrested on Thursday, September 16 as police raided residences across the North West of England at the same time.

Two individuals were arrested in Cheshire, one in Greater Manchester, and one in Merseyside after the National Crime Agency (NCA) raided homes alongside regional police departments. Five people were apprehended by police officers working on the case around Liverpool.

“We assume the guys arrested are part of an organized crime gang that has been importing cocaine into the UK and selling it around the country,” said NCA Branch Commander Richard Davies.

Two brothers are thought to be in charge of the organized crime group, one of them is believed to be in Dubai. In January, the other was detained and freed on bond.

The NCA is looking into the importation and distribution of cocaine and cannabis, as well as money laundering and a firearms conspiracy.

“This investigation is an example of the work we do to keep drugs – and drug traffickers – out of our communities where they have catastrophic repercussions, in addition to the worldwide work the NCA does to combat Class A narcotics coming into the UK.

“We will continue to work with our international allies to target individuals at the top of the drug supply chain, as well as domestic partners like Merseyside and Cheshire Police to protect the public.”

The inquiry was part of Operation Venetic, which was launched in response to the shutdown of encrypted messaging network EncroChat in the United Kingdom.