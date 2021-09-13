Eight communities in Liverpool have banded together to resist a military exercise.

A protest against a “electronic warfare” event due to take place in Liverpool next month included members of Liverpool 8’s Yemeni and Palestinian communities.

On Saturday, demonstrators were joined by Liverpool 8 councillors and community people at the Princes Park gates for the commencement of the demonstration.

Protesters marched from the Metropolitan Cathedral to St George’s Hall to voice their opposition to the AOC Europe annual Electronic Warfare Europe event, which will take place at the Exhibition Centre from October 11 to 13.

Kim Johnson, who represents the Riverside constituency, and Liverpool 8 ward councillors for districts such as Princes Park, Greenbank, and Riverside were among those who took to the streets in protest. Constituents and supporters from Manchester, Birmingham, and many other areas across the city region assembled to march on to St George’s Hall.

Many protests have started outside Princes Park gates throughout the years, and there were a few statements from those opposed to the march before it started.

Tayo Aluko, an actor and dramatist, performed a reworked version of the famous song Down by the Riverside.

There were strong remarks from the Yemeni and Palestinian communities in Liverpool, among others, all of whom expressed their unanimity in their opposition to the exhibition.

The Association of Old Crows (AOC) organizes the Arms Fair. The AOC is a group of people who share a common interest in electronic warfare (EW), electromagnetic spectrum management operations, cyber electromagnetic activities (CEMA), information operations (IO), and other information-related capabilities.

“AOC aspires to unite organizations and individuals from government, defense, industry, and academia to share information, ideas, and technological developments to allow the development of complex systems used to make the world a better place,” wrote Max Steinberg, Chair of the ACC Liverpool group.

“Leading academics and world-class scientists and engineers will speak at the conference.

“These are not commercial events; all exhibitors must adhere to the strictest regulatory standards, and any business conducted or discussed must comply with UK export rules. Attendees and exhibitors are evaluated on an individual basis; all applications are thoroughly reviewed and scrutinized to ensure strict adherence to all applicable rules, regulations, international treaties, and laws.”

