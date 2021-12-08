Egypt’s FA is still considering Mohamed Salah’s late release for the African Cup of Nations.

The Egyptian Football Association has yet to make a decision on Mohamed Salah’s late release for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Salah’s departure has been postponed by the club in order for him to miss only two Premier League games and be available for critical games against Leicester City and Chelsea.

They’re also hoping to reach similar deals with Senegal and Guinea’s organizations for Sadio Mane and Naby Keita’s late release.

Aston Villa have already secured a deal with the Zimbabwean FA for midfielder Marvelous Nakamba’s late release, while Liverpool are still pondering their options.

According to FIFA rules, players must arrive on Monday morning a week ahead to the start of the competition, which means they’ll leave following the Reds’ Boxing Day match against Leeds United.

Salah’s future is still up in the air, according to Egypt FA spokesperson Osama Ismail.

“The request has already been received. “It’s still being considered, and no decision has been made,” he told Ahram Online.

At the weekend, Egypt’s national team director Wael Gomaa told Ahram Online that their coach Carlos Queiroz has yet to make a judgment on Liverpool’s request.

Jurgen Klopp stated earlier this month that he is ‘hopeful’ that his key players will be available after Christmas.

He said, “It’s not decided yet.”

“I’m an optimist, so I hope so,” she says, “but nothing is written in stone, and we don’t have perfect control.”

If a deal is found, the trio will only miss Brentford’s visit and an away trip to Crystal Palace, as well as an FA Cup third-round encounter against Shrewsbury Town.