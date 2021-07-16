Eggs are being thrown at shopkeepers and cars by teenagers.

According to authorities, children gathered in a subway have been flinging eggs at merchants and passing motorists.

Boys and girls have been congregating in a subway off Rimmer Avenue in Huyton’s Roby neighborhood.

According to police, a group of teenagers has been tossing eggs at passing cars in the vicinity. The same gang is also accused of throwing eggs at shops and cars in Huyton’s Pilch Lane neighborhood.

According to authorities, a number of young people have been arrested in connection with the disorder.

“We have been receiving multiple reports of a gang of youths, both males and females, tossing eggs from the underground area near Rimmer Avenue, Roby into moving traffic,” police said on social media. Youths have also been reported throwing eggs and other items at shops on Pilch Lane / Childwall Lane, as well as at passing motorists. They appear to be the same bunch of teenagers.

“Officers have been to the sites several times in the last several days, delivering high-visibility policing and attempting to apprehend offenders in connection with the issues. A number of teenagers have been detained, and further investigations are underway to determine whether they were engaged in the occurrences.

“If you believe your child is participating, or if he or she is known to frequent these areas, speak with them and explain the dangers and repercussions of throwing items at moving cars and stores.” It’s a criminal offense, and they’re in danger of getting a criminal conviction.

“Please call police on 101 or via our Online Reporting Form if you have any information on who is involved.”