Efforts by mothers to overturn the two-child benefit cap in the Supreme Court have failed.

The unprecedented appeal, which could have benefited almost a million youngsters, was unanimously denied by the Supreme Court today.

With a few exceptions, the child benefit cap was implemented in April 2017 and limits child tax credit and universal credit to the first two children in a family.

The two women, only identified as SC and CB, were challenging the policy, arguing that it infringes on their human rights to a private life, to marry and have a family, and to be free from discrimination.

One of the mothers had health issues and worked in a low-wage job, while the other was on the pill and became pregnant.

Both had their third kid after April 2017 and were financially harmed as a result of the policy.

After losing in the High Court and the Court of Appeal, angry activists said the verdict is “hugely sad.” They’re considering taking their case to the European Court of Human Rights.

According to BBC news, they claimed that the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) laws discriminated against many groups, including children, large families, women, and individuals who had a religious or moral objection to the use of birth control.

The program was designed, according to the government, to “ensure that welfare spending is sustainable and fair to taxpayers while safeguarding the most vulnerable.”

“This is a tremendously disappointing verdict that fails to give any significant respect to the reality of the policy on the ground and its desperately unjust impact on children,” Carla Clarke, head of strategic litigation at Child Poverty Action Group, which represents the mothers and children, said.

Women and large families were hurt the worst, according to Supreme Court President Lord Reed.

However, he declared that the courts could not overturn Parliament’s decision because it was taken with the “reasonable justification” of reducing the deficit.