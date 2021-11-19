Eerie Underwater Video Shows Massive Rare Sea Creature With 8 Arms and 2 Tentacles.

During a study expedition in the Gulf of Mexico, a team of experts captured footage of a gigantic rare sea creature. A bigfin squid has been identified as the uncommon creature.

The bigfin squid, which featured enormous fins, eight arms, and a pair of tentacles, was discovered during the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s “Windows to the Deep 2021: Southeast ROV and Mapping” mission, according to Live Science. When the team discovered it about 7,820 feet beneath the ocean surface in the western Atlantic Ocean, off the southeastern United States, they were exploring through uncharted deepwater zones.

When the team was approaching the West Florida Escarpment, they noticed the creature drifting by the ROV (remotely operated vehicle).

It possessed a translucent, see-through body.

Previous observations of these critters — just 20 so far – have reached as deep as 15,534 feet beneath the ocean’s surface, according to NOAA’s official website. These bigfin species can be found all throughout the world. However, because of their rarity, it’s difficult to estimate how many reside beneath the sea’s surface.

Mike Vecchione, a research zoologist with the NOAA Fisheries National Systematics Laboratory and the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, described his experience in a video shared by NOAA, saying, “Magnapinna… all of their arms and tentacles have a long, spaghetti-like extension on them. The arms and tentacles are difficult to distinguish, which is rare for a squid.” NOAA researchers discovered a live giant squid in the Gulf of Mexico during a similar expedition in 2019. The expedition’s focus was investigating the impact of light deprivation on deep-sea species living more than 3,200 feet beneath the ocean’s surface.

A video of the enormous squid emerging from the depths of the ocean and approaching the camera was also provided by the crew. It extended its tentacles to contact the e-jelly, a bait attached to the camera. It was the first film of a live giant squid swimming in US territory, according to reports.