Edwin van der Sar has proposed big changes to the Champions League that will affect Liverpool.

The UEFA Champions League would be enlarged to 36 clubs with ten group stage matches, according to Edwin van der Sar’s plan.

The current Ajax chief executive and former Manchester United goalkeeper is one of the architects of the plan, which will go into effect in the 2024/25 season.

In the group stages, each team would be required to play ten games, five at home and five away, according to the new structure.

The top eight teams would advance immediately to the knockout stages, with the remaining 16 teams competing in a play-off round.

The Champions League currently has 32 clubs participating, with each team obliged to play six group matches.

After the six matchday rounds, the top two teams from each group advance to the knockout stages of the competition.

However, Van der Sar believes that adding more games to the competition will make it more competitive.

“I wasnâ€TMt the only man, you always go to advisors and see how we can do something new,” he remarked. It was all about playing more relevant European matches and figuring out how to do it without sacrificing quality in the group rounds.

“This technique was devised by a couple of guys, and I was delighted to send it to Uefa and see it as a step forward.

“We also wanted something that would be suitable for clubs from mid-sized countries, who may be well-known but yet operate in a niche market.”

Before continuing to The Times, the Dutchman said: “At first, there was considerable skepticism. But, until about 30 years ago, knockouts were the only option, and then group stages were added, so this is an evolution of the system we’ve been using for a long time, with the goal of expanding game possibilities without creating dead games.

